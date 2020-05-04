Two teams of Baku Higher Oil School enter main round of CanSat competition

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Two teams of Baku Higher Oil School have entered the “Realization” round of the student satellite model competition “CanSat Azerbaijan 2020”.

10 student teams representing 6 educational institutions will compete in the main round of the competition. Two of these teams – Undefined Five Objects and Canis Majoris – represent Baku Higher Oil School.

In total, 15 teams from 9 educational institutions took part in the “Design” round of the student satellite model competition “CanSat Azerbaijan 2020”, jointly organized by Azercosmos and the Ministry of Education.

The teams made presentations of their models through the ZOOM online platform.

Evaluation of documents and teams’ presentations was carried out by experts from the CanSat Azerbaijan project in accordance with the competition’s evaluation criteria.