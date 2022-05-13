  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies aged 73

    13.05.2022 [18:00]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, Emirati state news agency WAM reported. He was 73.

    “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags at half mast and three days closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector,” the agency wrote on Twitter on Friday.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies aged 73
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.05.2022 [19:01]
    Putin and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine, progress of Moscow-Kiev talks — Kremlin
    13.05.2022 [18:41]
    Kishi: Missiles launched Thursday may have been short-range ballistic missiles
    13.05.2022 [18:22]
    Great Bear Lake – 8th largest lake in world
    13.05.2022 [15:34]
    PKK sympathizers attack Turkiye's Consulate General in Paris
    UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies aged 73