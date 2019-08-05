    • / WORLD

    UAE President orders release of 669 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

    05.08.2019 [09:19]

    Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

    UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 669 prisoners - serving various sentences — on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

    Sheikh Khalifa has also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

    The gesture is part of Sheikh Khalifa's keenness to provide prisoners with an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate their families' hardships.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UAE President orders release of 669 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha
