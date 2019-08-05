UAE President orders release of 669 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha
05.08.2019 [09:19]
Baku, August 5, AZERTAC
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 669 prisoners - serving various sentences — on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.
Sheikh Khalifa has also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.
The gesture is part of Sheikh Khalifa's keenness to provide prisoners with an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate their families' hardships.
