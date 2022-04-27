  • HOMEPAGE
    UAE and Turkiye aim to double bilateral trade

    27.04.2022 [15:49]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkiye have officially launched talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to double trade between the two nations, Emirati trade minister Thani al-Zeyoudi tweeted on Tuesday, according to Alarabiya.

    “By cutting tariffs, promoting free movement of goods, facilitating capital flows and reducing trade barriers, we will make it easier than ever to do business. It will also underpin a new era of cooperation,” he wrote.

    The UAE is seeking broad free trade agreements, known as CEPAs, with several countries and has this year signed such pacts with India and Israel.

    The UAE and Turkiye last year ended a long-running political dispute, during which the sides maintained economic ties.

     

