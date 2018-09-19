    • / POLITICS

    UAE delegation to join celebrations of 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic’s parliament

    19.09.2018 [12:07]

    Cairo, September 19, AZERTAC

    An UAE delegation will attend centennial celebrations of the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku.

    The delegation will be led by member of the Federal National Council, chair of the Asian Friendship Group Jamal Al Hai.

    The delegation will hold a number of meetings during the visit.

