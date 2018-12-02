UAE passport ranked most powerful globally

Baku, December 2, AZERTAC

The UAE now has the now the world's most powerful passport, achieving the top ranking in an achievement hailed as a tribute to the legacy of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, and the country's diplomacy, according to Abu Dhabi-based daily newspaper The National.

The number 1 spot in the global Passport Index was achieved just as the UAE celebrates it 47th National Day and its achievements since 1971.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the news, saying in a tweet that the world "opens its doors to the people of the UAE" and congratulating the foreign ministry headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

Sheikh Abdullah said the achievement was "a true reflection of the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father of the UAE".

"It also underscores what can be achieved through positive diplomacy, reflecting the UAE as a confident and engaged force at the global stage," Sheikh Abdullah said in remarks reported by Wam news agency.