UAV crews conduct training flights

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the crews of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for various purposes carry out training flights.

During the training process, the crews increase operational-tactical knowledge, improve practical skills on the most modern simulators.

Timely and accurately detecting targets in the depths of the defense of an imaginary enemy, the UAV’s crews fulfill assigned tasks.