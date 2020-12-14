  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw made

    14.12.2020 [18:00]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC 

    The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

    The draw featured the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded) from the group stage.

    The seeded teams are at home in the second legs. No team could play a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a side from the same national association.

    Round of 16 draw is as follows:

    Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)

    Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)

    Atlético (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)

    Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG)

    Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)

    Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA)

    Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

    Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

    The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for Feb. 16,17,23 or 24, while the second legs for March 9,10,16 or 17. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on 19 March.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw made
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.12.2020 [20:14]
    ® League of Legends tournament wraps up
    14.12.2020 [13:28]
    Verstappen wins last race of 2020 in Abu Dhabi
    14.12.2020 [12:29]
    Azerbaijani wrestler bags silver at Individual World Cup
    14.12.2020 [11:35]
    Messi fires anxious Barca to victory over Levante
    UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw made UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw made