UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw made

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

The draw featured the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded) from the group stage.

The seeded teams are at home in the second legs. No team could play a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a side from the same national association.

Round of 16 draw is as follows:

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)

Atlético (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)

Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA)

Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for Feb. 16,17,23 or 24, while the second legs for March 9,10,16 or 17. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on 19 March.