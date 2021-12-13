UEFA Champions League play-off draw made

Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go head to head after Paris Saint-Germain drew Manchester United in perhaps the pick of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties after the draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, according to the organization’s official website.

Play-off draw results are as follows:

Benfica (POR) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Atlético (ESP) vs Bayern (GER)

Salzburg (AUT) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Inter (ITA) vs Ajax (NED)

Sporting CP (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)

Chelsea (ENG) vs LOSC Lille (FRA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Manchester United (ENG)

The first legs will take place on 15/16 and 22/23 February, with the returns scheduled for 8/9 and 15/16 March. The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on Friday 18 March.