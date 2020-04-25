UEFA EURO 2020 to keep its name

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021, and after a thorough internal review as well as several discussions with partners, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that the tournament will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020, according to the official website of UEFA.

This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960–2020).

It will furthermore serve as a reminder of how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the difficult times that Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020.

This choice is in line with UEFA's commitment to make UEFA EURO 2020 sustainable and not to generate additional amounts of waste. A lot of branded material had already been produced by the time of the tournament's postponement. A name change for the event would have meant the destruction and reproduction of such items.