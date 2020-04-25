  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    UEFA EURO 2020 to keep its name

    25.04.2020 [11:57]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021, and after a thorough internal review as well as several discussions with partners, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that the tournament will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020, according to the official website of UEFA.

    This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960–2020).

    It will furthermore serve as a reminder of how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the difficult times that Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020.

    This choice is in line with UEFA's commitment to make UEFA EURO 2020 sustainable and not to generate additional amounts of waste. A lot of branded material had already been produced by the time of the tournament's postponement. A name change for the event would have meant the destruction and reproduction of such items.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UEFA EURO 2020 to keep its name
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2020 [13:54]
    Eredivisie season cancelled and title left vacant
    24.04.2020 [14:01]
    Timo Werner ready to join Liverpool if £52m release clause met
    24.04.2020 [10:39]
    European Weightlifting Championships rescheduled for second time as new dates chosen
    23.04.2020 [17:15]
    UEFA Women's EURO moved to July 2022
    UEFA EURO 2020 to keep its name