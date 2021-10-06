  • HOMEPAGE
    UEFA EURO 2024 logo unveiled in Berlin

    06.10.2021 [12:29]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    The brand identity for UEFA EURO 2024 was unveiled at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The tournament will be held across ten cities in Germany in under three years' time, according to the official website of UEFA.

    The tournament logo is derived from UEFA's 55 member associations' flags and their colours, which assemble in various combinations, reflecting the shape of the Olympiastadion roof. The famous Henri Delaunay Cup features at the centre of the logo, while the 24 coloured slices around the trophy represent the 24 participating teams of EURO.

    The 51 matches of UEFA EURO 2024 will be held across ten host venues in Germany in June and July 2024. The full match schedule will be confirmed in early 2022.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UEFA EURO 2024 logo unveiled in Berlin
