  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    UEFA Europa Conference League announces most memorable saves, FC Qarabag among top five

    19.02.2022 [20:31]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    UEFA Europa Conference League has announced the most memorable saves following the knockout round play-off first legs on its Twitter account, replacing FC Qarabag among the top five most saves.

    According to the post, FC Qarabag’s goalkeeper Luka Gugeshashvili goalkeeper is among the most saves.

    In the 54th minute, Marseille worked the ball down the right then switch to the left. The ball was cut back for Gueye on the edge of the box, who skipped one challenge before trying to squeeze a left-footed shot inside the upright. FC Qarabag goalkeeper Gugeshashvili did brilliantly to fling himself to his right and turn the ball out for a corner.

    Olympique Marseille claimed a 3-1 victory over FC Qarabag on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoff.

    The second-leg match will take place in Baku on February 24.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UEFA Europa Conference League announces most memorable saves, FC Qarabag among top five
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.02.2022 [12:30]
    Tottenham survive snap Man City’s 15-match unbeaten run in 5-goal clash
    19.02.2022 [20:58]
    Judoka Mehdiyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2022
    19.02.2022 [20:39]
    China's Sui/Han win figure skating pairs title at Beijing Winter Olympics
    19.02.2022 [17:18]
    Barcelona offer Azpilicueta two-year contract
    UEFA Europa Conference League announces most memorable saves, FC Qarabag among top five