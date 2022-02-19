UEFA Europa Conference League announces most memorable saves, FC Qarabag among top five

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

UEFA Europa Conference League has announced the most memorable saves following the knockout round play-off first legs on its Twitter account, replacing FC Qarabag among the top five most saves.

According to the post, FC Qarabag’s goalkeeper Luka Gugeshashvili goalkeeper is among the most saves.

In the 54th minute, Marseille worked the ball down the right then switch to the left. The ball was cut back for Gueye on the edge of the box, who skipped one challenge before trying to squeeze a left-footed shot inside the upright. FC Qarabag goalkeeper Gugeshashvili did brilliantly to fling himself to his right and turn the ball out for a corner.

Olympique Marseille claimed a 3-1 victory over FC Qarabag on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoff.

The second-leg match will take place in Baku on February 24.