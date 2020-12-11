  • HOMEPAGE
    UEFA Europa League group stage: Matchday 6

    11.12.2020 [12:07]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC

    The 2020/21 Europa League reached the end of its group stage campaign on Thursday, as Matchday 6 saw more teams book their place in the knockout stage.

    According to the UEFA, the results are as follows:

    Group A: Young Boys 2-1 CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia 3-1 Roma

    Group B: Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal, Rapid Wien 2-2 Molde

    Group C: Leverkusen 4-0 Slavia Praha, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-0 Nice

    Group D: Standard Liège 2-2 Benfica, Lech Poznań 0-2 Rangers

    Group E: PSV Eindhoven 4-0 Omonoia, PAOK 0-0 Granada

    Group F: Napoli 1-1 Real Sociedad, Rijeka 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

    Group G: Braga 2-0 Zorya Luhansk, Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens

    Group H: Celtic 3-2 LOSC Lille, Sparta Praha 0-1 AC Milan

    Group I: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-0 Sivasspor

    Group J: Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp, Ludogorets 1-3 LASK

    Group K: Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moskva, Wolfsberg 1-0 Feyenoord

    Group L: Hoffenheim 4-1 Gent, Slovan Liberec 0-0 Crvena Zvezda

    AZERTAG.AZ :UEFA Europa League group stage: Matchday 6
