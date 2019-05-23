UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Baku meeting announced

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its next meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, according to the official website of UEFA.

The main points on the agenda of the UEFA Executive Committee meeting are: UEFA Women’s Champions League final 2021 – appointment of host; Approval of various competition and technical regulations; 2020–22 UEFA European Futsal Championship; 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships; 2019/20 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships; UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (2019 edition); UEFA Safety and Security Regulations (2019 edition); Procedural Rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (2019 edition); Competitions‘ regulations - adaptation to the Laws of the Game; Format of the UEFA European Youth Championships; Reinhard Grindel’s replacement as FIFA Council member and as UEFA vice-president; UEFA Grassroots Awards 2019.

The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled for 24 September 2019 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.