    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Baku meeting announced

    23.05.2019 [20:31]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its next meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, according to the official website of UEFA.

    The main points on the agenda of the UEFA Executive Committee meeting are: UEFA Women’s Champions League final 2021 – appointment of host; Approval of various competition and technical regulations; 2020–22 UEFA European Futsal Championship; 2019/20 UEFA European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships; 2019/20 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships; UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (2019 edition); UEFA Safety and Security Regulations (2019 edition); Procedural Rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (2019 edition); Competitions‘ regulations - adaptation to the Laws of the Game; Format of the UEFA European Youth Championships; Reinhard Grindel’s replacement as FIFA Council member and as UEFA vice-president; UEFA Grassroots Awards 2019.

    The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled for 24 September 2019 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Baku meeting announced
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2019 [20:37]
    Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Montreal Grand Prix 2019
    23.05.2019 [17:57]
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to be played with 32 teams
    22.05.2019 [19:00]
    Azerbaijani boxers to compete at EUBC Junior European Championships
    22.05.2019 [17:32]
    Azerbaijani U21 footballers draw 1-1 with Croatian Slaven Belupo in friendly
    UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Baku meeting announced