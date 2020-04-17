  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    UEFA Executive Committee to meet next week

    17.04.2020 [16:16]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    The UEFA Executive Committee will meet via videoconference next Thursday 23 April for an update meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football, according to the official website of UEFA.

    This meeting will follow an information session for the General Secretaries of UEFA’s 55 member associations on Tuesday 21 April.

    The meetings will look at developments across both domestic and European competitions.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UEFA Executive Committee to meet next week
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.04.2020 [12:53]
    Belgium ban on mass gatherings puts F1 grand prix under threat
    15.04.2020 [12:26]
    Bundesliga delay decision on restarting season until April 23
    14.04.2020 [15:42]
    2020 French Grand Prix set to be postponed
    13.04.2020 [17:40]
    Barcelona in 'danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay' - President candidate Font
    UEFA Executive Committee to meet next week