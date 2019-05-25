    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    UEFA chief Ceferin defends Europa League final

    25.05.2019 [11:04]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has defended the decision to host the Europa League final in Baku in an interview with German news magazine Der Spiegel set to be published on Saturday, according to AFP.

    Chelsea and Arsenal are set to play in Baku on May 29.

    Ceferin, 51, told Der Spiegel that the final would be played in Baku because "there are people who live there who love football".

    Commenting on the human rights situation, Ceferin said: “But it is also a problem in other European states. Does that mean the fans in Baku do not deserve live football?"

    The controversy over Baku increased this week, when Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan decided not travel to the final amid concerns for his safety.

    The UEFA president said that the decision was Mkhitaryan's to make, and said that Azerbaijan had given guarantees about the player's safety.

    "We managed to organize a safe European Championships in France when the country was a target of terrorist attacks," Ceferin said.

    "If football allows itself to be stopped by such tensions, then we will not be able to organize anything in future," he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UEFA chief Ceferin defends Europa League final
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.05.2019 [18:00]
    Football News24: Arsenal willing to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer… on one condition
    25.05.2019 [16:14]
    Azerbaijani female wrestler grabs silver in Italy
    24.05.2019 [21:08]
    European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku
    24.05.2019 [21:04]
    Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics
    UEFA chief Ceferin defends Europa League final