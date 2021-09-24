UEFA doubles prize money for Women's EURO 2022

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The European football's governing body doubled its prize fund for the Women's EURO 2022 to €16 million (almost $19 million), UEFA announced on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The 16 qualified teams will share a total of €16 million, double the amount of the total prize money of €8 million distributed at UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 in the Netherlands. The financial distribution will include increased guaranteed amounts and performance-based bonuses for the group stage," UEFA said in a statement.

"In addition, the UEFA Executive Committee approved the introduction of a club benefits programme, for the first time, making available a significant total amount of €4.5 million to reward European clubs releasing players for the UEFA Women’s Euro final tournament for their contribution to the success of the event," it added.

UEFA also said that there would be increased shares for all federations outside the top five, including England, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy.

Europe’s elite women’s international football tournament, which was originally scheduled for this year but deferred by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to play on July 6-31, 2022.

England will host the games at 10 stadiums next year while the final will be held at London's Wembley Stadium on July 31.