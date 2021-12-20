UK Brexit minister resigns

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

The UK’s Brexit Secretary David Frost resigned Saturday from Boris Johnson's government on grounds that relations with the EU is a "long-term task," according to Anadolu Agency.

Frost said in a letter to Johnson that he led UK’s EU exit process for two and half years, noting that the two men restored the UK's freedom and independence as a country and started the process of establishing a new relationship with the EU.

But he noted a leak to the media of his decision to leave the post before it took place in January.

“It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect,” he said.

Frost said “Brexit is now secure” but “the challenge for the Government now is to deliver on the opportunities it gives” the UK.