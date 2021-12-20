  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    UK Brexit minister resigns

    20.12.2021 [11:09]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    The UK’s Brexit Secretary David Frost resigned Saturday from Boris Johnson's government on grounds that relations with the EU is a "long-term task," according to Anadolu Agency.

    Frost said in a letter to Johnson that he led UK’s EU exit process for two and half years, noting that the two men restored the UK's freedom and independence as a country and started the process of establishing a new relationship with the EU.

    But he noted a leak to the media of his decision to leave the post before it took place in January.

    “It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect,” he said.

    Frost said “Brexit is now secure” but “the challenge for the Government now is to deliver on the opportunities it gives” the UK.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UK Brexit minister resigns
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.12.2021 [11:57]
    Turkey's Turksat 5B satellite launched into space VIDEO
    18.12.2021 [17:02]
    Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant
    18.12.2021 [15:52]
    Two dead, 20 rescued after mine floods in north China
    18.12.2021 [11:43]
    Malaysia bans large-scale New Year celebrations over Omicron fears
    UK Brexit minister resigns