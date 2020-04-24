  • HOMEPAGE
    UK COVID-19 hospital death toll rises to 18,738

    24.04.2020 [12:22]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Britain’s COVID-19 death toll in hospitals rose by 616 to 18,738 in the 24 hours to 1600 GMT on April 22, the health ministry said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

    “As of 9am 23 April, 583,496 tests have concluded, with 23,560 tests on 22 April. 425,821 people have been tested of which 138,078 tested positive,” the health ministry said.

    “As of 5pm on 22 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 18,738 have sadly died.”

