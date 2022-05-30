UK Government urges UEFA to launch "formal investigation" into Champions League final chaos

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

The UK Government have backed Liverpool in urging UEFA to launch a "formal investigation" into the chaos which marred Saturday's Champions League final, according to The Mirror.

Fans of Jurgen Klopp's team were tear-gassed and stranded in queues ahead of the Reds' 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris. The disruption led to kick-off being delayed three times as thousands of supporters were forcibly denied entry, despite having legitimate tickets. Liverpool supporters were also attacked by riot police at a fan zone in the French capital and players' families were caught up in the trouble, with Reds defender Andy Robertson hitting out at UEFA in a post-match interview.

The club themselves called for an investigation and have now been backed by Downing Street. UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries declared: "The footage and accounts from Liverpool fans and the media on their entry to the Stade de France last night are deeply concerning. Thousands of ticket holders travelled to Paris in good time to support their team in the biggest match of their season.

"I urge UEFA to launch a formal investigation into what went wrong and why, in coordination with stadium staff, the French Police, Federation Française de Football, Merseyside Police and Liverpool Football Club. It is in the interests of everyone involved to understand what happened and to learn lessons from these events."

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston also tweeted as the distressing scenes were shared on social media: "We are very concerned about the upsetting scenes around the Stade de France last night and shall be working with the appropriate authorities to find out what happened and why."

Merseyside Police, who had officers deployed in Paris to work in an observer and advisory capacity, stated that the majority of fans had behaved in an "exemplary" manner, arrived at turnstiles early and queued as directed. They added that those officers would contribute their observations to the relevant authorities for the debrief.