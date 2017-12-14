UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
14.12.2017 [13:43]
Baku, December 14, AZERTAC
UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion Baroness Rona Fairhead has visited the Alley of Honours to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.
She also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
Rona Fairhead then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
