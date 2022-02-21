  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    UK braces for floods as third storm batters the islands in a week

    21.02.2022 [19:24]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Dozens of flood warnings have been issued across the UK as it is battered by the third storm in a week, according to Euronews.

    Britain's Environment Agency has issued 184 flood warnings - meaning floods are expected - including two severe warnings for the Greater Manchester area with an "immediate risk to life".

    Many residents were on Sunday told by the Greater Manchester Council to prepare for a possible evacuation as heavy rains brought in by Strom Franklin were expected to fall on grounds saturated by the precipitations observed during Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice over the past week.

    The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for Northern Ireland, which was forecast to be hit with the strongest winds. A yellow warning for wind was meanwhile decreed for most of England.

    Three people were killed in England by Storm Eunice, which swept through Ireland on Friday morning and northern European countries over the weekend.

    At least 13 people also lost their lives in the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Belgium and Ireland combined.

    The storm caused major travel disruptions and brought down power for millions of households across the UK and northern Europe.

    More than 55,000 customers were still without power across the UK on Sunday evening, according to Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. More than 1.35 million customers had meanwhile been reconnected.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :UK braces for floods as third storm batters the islands in a week
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [20:41]
    Air France cancels Paris-Kyiv flights on Tuesday
    21.02.2022 [19:42]
    Brazil storm death toll rises to 171
    21.02.2022 [17:07]
    COVID-19: Emotional reunions as Australia opens border to vaccinated tourists
    21.02.2022 [15:22]
    Turkiye donates 100,000 doses of COVID vaccines to DRC
    UK braces for floods as third storm batters the islands in a week