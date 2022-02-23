  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    UK to end legal self-isolation after positive COVID test from Feb. 24

    23.02.2022 [12:27]

    Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

    The legal requirement of self-isolation after a positive COVID-19 test will be scrapped in the UK from Thursday, Feb. 24, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    In a statement in the House of Commons, Johnson laid out the government’s “living with COVID” strategy and said: “It is time we got our confidence back [and] rely on sense of responsibility to each other.”

    He told the lawmakers that the government can now move from restrictions to "personal responsibility", thanks to the effective vaccine program, confirming all domestic restrictions will be removed.

    He said the "pandemic is not over" but we have "passed the peak" of the omicron wave and vaccines and treatments will form the "first line of defence" going forward.

    Johnson also underlined that COVID-19 will not simply disappear and it would not be the right approach to wait until the virus has been eradicated before removing restrictions.

    He added that free testing will end on April 1 but the NHS app will continue to allow people to indicate their vaccination status for travel.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UK to end legal self-isolation after positive COVID test from Feb. 24
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [18:05]
    4 dead after helicopter crashes on Hawaiian island of Kauai
    23.02.2022 [16:42]
    Russia`s richest lose $32 billion as Ukraine crisis deepens
    23.02.2022 [14:44]
    Reinfections with Omicron subvariants are rare, Danish study finds
    23.02.2022 [11:49]
    COVID-19 kills 223 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    UK to end legal self-isolation after positive COVID test from Feb. 24