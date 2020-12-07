  • HOMEPAGE
    UNA, AZERTAC to organize workshop on digital media initiatives

    07.12.2020 [12:49]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), in cooperation with its bureau member Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), will organize an online workshop under the theme "Digital Content Production Skills" on December 16, 2020.

    The workshop which will involve the employees of AZERTAC news agency will be conducted in English.

    The Union of OIC News Agencies organizes a workshop on digital media initiatives to confront epidemics and disasters.

    The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA-OIC) has launched a series of virtual workshops on: "Digital Media Initiatives to Confront Epidemics and Disasters" for the benefit of media professionals in member agencies and various media outlets.

    Registration for participation in the workshops is open via this link https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CAkxvGFWRc6zM7RBABkCxw

