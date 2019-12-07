UNDP Resident Representative: We support action that contributes to emission reduction

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

“We are pleased to support an action that contributes to emission reduction, planting of many areas, or actions that you can take, to counter defects of climate change,” said UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti in his interview with AZERTAC.

“Every tree absorbs 24 kg of greenhouse emission per year, and releases oxygen that is enough for a person to breathe for two years. Of course, there are many other areas and we invite and encourage every government and every country to do other actions like investing renewable energy, do energy efficiency, protect their environment and biodiversity. Protect their forestry, of course, invest strongly in recycling and reduced use of plastic and other polluting material” he further noted.

“We can certainly say this is an important action. the more trees you plant the more oxygen there will be. The more you catch and absorb emissions. So we certainly welcome this type of actions,” UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan added.