    UNEC, Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under Ministry of Economy sign memorandum on cooperation

    29.09.2022 [10:57]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    A memorandum on cooperation has been signed between Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

    The rector of UNEC Professor Adalat Muradov, head of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service Mammad Abbasbayli, structural managers of the university and the state service, and the students attended the signing ceremony.

    Rector Adalat Muradov talked about innovations implemented in the direction of forming soft and hard skills of students, improving foreign language and IT knowledge, as well as teaching individual education trajectories in order to ensure the competitive advantages of UNEC graduates in the labour market. Emphasizing the creation of scientific-research centres in various fields at UNEC, the rector said that conducting scientific research in accordance with the direction of the State Service will be beneficial for both parties.

    Head of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service, Mammad Abbasbayli, appreciated the innovations applied at UNEC and said that there is a great need for skilled young people along with knowledge in the labour market. Mammad Abbasbeyli spoke about the need to change paradigms and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the university and the business world.

    In the end, possible cooperation opportunities between UNEC and the State Service were discussed and a memorandum was signed.

    The memorandum envisages conducting research in relevant fields between the parties, holding joint pieces of training on public procurement, ensuring the participation of students in production experience and summer internship programs, joint implementation of innovation activities in the fields of education and technology, conducting joint projects and research, conferences, training and seminars.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UNEC, Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under Ministry of Economy sign memorandum on cooperation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
