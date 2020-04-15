  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy

    15.04.2020 [14:51]

    Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

    The electronic issue of the next UNEC Expert journal, founded by Azerbaijan State University of Economics, has been presented to readers.

    This issue of the UNEC Expert journal covers economist-experts’ articles related to social oriented market economy.

    The journal features interesting expert researches on labor market, employment and social development, social reform package and vulnerable groups, as well as institutional reforms of the social sphere. The readers will also receive detailed information on the latest reforms in the wage system, innovations in e-services, pensions, social benefits, and social research.

    The electronic version of the journal “UNEC Expert” is available at http://online.fliphtml5.com/vzemo/kbzh/.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.04.2020 [12:17]
    UNEC students show high activity in “Coursera for Campus”
    11.04.2020 [17:49]
    World's leading online learning platform Coursera to open its e-courses temporarily to universities on a free basis
    08.04.2020 [15:29]
    UNICEF launches practical guidance for families on coping with COVID-19
    02.04.2020 [12:03]
    Student of Baku Higher Oil School wins essay competition
    UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy