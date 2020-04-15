UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

The electronic issue of the next UNEC Expert journal, founded by Azerbaijan State University of Economics, has been presented to readers.

This issue of the UNEC Expert journal covers economist-experts’ articles related to social oriented market economy.

The journal features interesting expert researches on labor market, employment and social development, social reform package and vulnerable groups, as well as institutional reforms of the social sphere. The readers will also receive detailed information on the latest reforms in the wage system, innovations in e-services, pensions, social benefits, and social research.

The electronic version of the journal “UNEC Expert” is available at http://online.fliphtml5.com/vzemo/kbzh/.