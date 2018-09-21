    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    UNEC confirmes its values

    21.09.2018 [16:03]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has confirmed its values in the Scientific Council in order to implement its mission in a decent way and transform its strategic targets into reality, the university told AZERTAC.

    The “UNEC values” that forms a single approach to the whole staff of the region’s largest economically oriented university incorporate high moral values such as academic freedom, academic ethics, decency, transparency, excellence, quality, participation, respect for diferences and thinking of the interest of community, and environmental sensitivity.

    Based on the “UNEC values”, being loyal to scientific principles in research, teaching and social services, the academic freedom and academic ethics are protected and copyright is respected. According to the values, at UNEC the equal opportunities are created for each individual in academic and administrative position and are preferred those who deserve it. All activities of this higher education institution are always implemented openly to the public.

    UNEC values committed that, the UNEC family, which strives to get perfect out of its activities, is loyal to the principle of high quality, as well. The active participation of he UNEC members is ensured at all stages of effective governnance. The UNEC, holding the interests of society in front of its activity, attaches great importance to the different opinions of all interested in this direction parties.

    UNEC, having gained the status of “Green University” in the international rankings of the World Universities, steps out confidently in the direction protecting the ecological balance in the name of sustainable development.

