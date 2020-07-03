UNEC employee wins Special Prize of International Festival

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

An employee of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) Seyran Jafarli has been awarded a Special Prize at the 36th International Festival of Satire and Humor "Golden Apple 2020" in Romania.

The festival, hosted by the Bistrita House of Culture and Arts, featured 1,700 works by more than 800 cartoonists from 57 countries. The caricature presented by Seyran Jafarli, an employee of the Marketing and Communications Department of UNEC, has been awarded a special award at the festival.

Seyran Jafarli, a member of the jury of more than 42 international cartoon competitions, has been awarded more than 100 international prizes, including a special prize of UN. More than 1,000 of his works have been exhibited at international cartoon competitions and published in albums. He has also organized solo exhibitions in Belgium, Turkey, France and Iran.

Seyran Jafarli's caricature about the coronavirus has entered the TOP 10 in the popular Dutch website Cartoon Movement.