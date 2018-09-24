Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

“UNEC enjoys highest number of Presidential scholars in second group of specialties,” said rector of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), professor Adalat Muradov as he met with the students who awarded with the presidential scholarship in the 2018/2019 academic year.

The rector congratulated the students on the results of the entrance exams, and wished them success in their education. He noted that all necessary conditions are created at UNEC for the formation of a worthy citizen who loves his country and nation.

The rector noted that, the UNEC was the first in the country in terms of the number of presidential scholarships in the second specialty group in recent years, adding he is proud that this year 63 per cent of applicants, who gained over 600 points were the UNEC students. Rector Muradov emphasized that, the International School of Economics, where the presidential scholars were trained, was the richest and non-competitive faculty on economics in the country teaching in the English language.

The rector also provided an insight into the dual degree program of UNEC with the London University/London School of Economics, the University of Montpellier in France, the exchange programs with European, Turkish and Russian universities. He noted that the applicants, enrolled in the UNEC with over 600 points are awarded the special scholarship in the amount of 100 AZN, and 15 students, getting the highest scores each semester on the faculties are awarded the second excellent scholarship.

The rector advised the students to benefit from the advantages that UNEC has created for them, to be active in the science and research, startup projects, international Olympiads, conferences and social life of the university.

The presidential scholars then were presented the souvenirs and scholarship holder cards.