UNEC improves exam process

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has made a decision to establish an Exam Center in order to improve and organize the exam process in a controlled manner.

Rector of UNEC, professor Adalat Muradov and the managers of the relevant structures met in order to get acquainted with the provisions of the Exam Center and further improvement of the directions of activity.

The rector highlighted a number of requirements related to the quality of education in the European countries, saying one of them is an operation of the independent examination center in the higher education institution.

Deputy Director of the Training Quality Assurance and Management Center Sohrab Isayev pointed out the directions of the activity of the Exam Center, pointing out the issues as the coordination of the exam process on the faculties, the preparation works before the exams, the operational decision of the appeals, the preparation of reports for the analysis and other important subtle aspects.

The meeting also featured information on a number of innovations that would be applied during the autumn session. It was noted that, starting from the 2018/2019 academic year the “Accounting” and “Marketing” specialties would be taught based on the updated syllabus and the test database would be kept confidential. And in technical and technological specialties, as in others, the exams in three specialties would be conducted in written form.

Following the speeches, broad discussions on the establishment of the UNEC Exam Center were held, the offers were made and the mechanism of action for center was formed. The relevant regulations for governing the activities of the Examination Center was approved for the consideration by the Scientific Council.