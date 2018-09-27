UNEC offers new stage in quality training and stimulating of scientific activity

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has held meetings in the faculties to inform the academic-teaching staff of the directions of activities of the Examination Center and the improved differential wage system in the 2018/2019 academic year at the university.

Adviser to the UNEC rector Elshan Baghirzade highlighted the changes, that had been made to the “Regulations for the Differential Wage System based on the Assessment of the Academic activity of academic-teaching staff at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics” and approved for the current academic year. Elshan Baghirzade noted that, the implemented changes aim to achieve the strategic target of UNEC in the direction of transforming into the research university. “Thus, according to the updated rules, the share of the scientific activities in the system increased from 40 to 70 per cent, the scores given for the publication of articles in the authoritative magazines included in the “Web of Science” and “Scopus” platforms, publishing of monographs in the reputable international publishing houses, and the points for references had been significantly increased and the publications of scientific reports on “Scopus” basis had been taken into consideration, as well.”

Director of the Training Assurance and Management Center Ragif Gasimov pointed to the innovations applied in the Electronic University Model. He highlighted the interface of the teacher’s cabinet, the process of downloading the teaching materials, the module of making appeals, the mechanism of admission of individual works, announcement and notification sections.

Deputy Director of the Training Assurance and Management Center Sohrab Isayev provided an insight into the scope of activities of the Examination Center, which had been created to improve the organization of the examination process. He noted that the Examination Center will carry out the coordination of the examination process on the faculties, the preparation works before the examinations, the operative resolution of appeals, and compilation of reports for providing the analysis.