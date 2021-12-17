  • HOMEPAGE
    UNEC ranks first in “Employers' Reputation” in QS Regional Rankings 2022

    17.12.2021 [14:05]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    The QS Rating Agency's ranking for 2022 on the "QS Emerging Europe and Central Asia region" has been announced.

    UNEC is ranked 221-230 in the ranking. This year's ranking includes 450 universities from the region. 7 higher education institutions from Azerbaijan were included in this ranking.

    The best result obtained by UNEC in the ranking was on the indicator «Employers' reputation" (based on 20% metric). Thus, UNEC, which achieved the 96th best result among the universities in the region, ranked first among Azerbaijani universities.

    UNEC has moved up 14 places in the Academic Reputation (30%) indicator, showing the second best result among Azerbaijani universities and ranking 122nd in the region.

