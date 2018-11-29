    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    UNEC students and alumni to take internship program in European Parliament

    29.11.2018 [13:43]

    Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

    The students and the alumni of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) have won the competition on the internship program held by the European Parliament (Brussels) of the Youth Foundation.

    About 201 students from different higher education institutions of the country participated in the competition held with organization of the Youth Foundation. The winners were determined based on the expert review of documents and interviews. Three UNEC students and one graduate have gained the right of internship in the European Parliament as the winners of the competition. UNEC is in the first place among universities due to the number of winners of the Competition.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UNEC students and alumni to take internship program in European Parliament
