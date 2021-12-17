  • HOMEPAGE
    UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries

    17.12.2021 [09:54]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations said on its official Twitter account.

    "Azerbaijan, Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, continues spearheading COVID-19 response," the office tweeted.

