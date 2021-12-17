UN chief calls for dealing with vaccine inequity

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on countries to do more to address vaccine inequity, according to NHK-World Japan.

Guterres gave his last news conference of the year online on Thursday.

He referred to the World Health Organization's goal of vaccinating at least 40 percent of people in every country by the end of this year.

He pointed out that, just days before the deadline, 98 countries have not been able to meet the target. He added that 40 nations have not yet even been able to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations.

Guterres also referred to a gap in vaccination rates between high-income countries and developing nations, saying "vaccine inequity is giving variants a free pass to run wild -- ravaging the health of people and economies in every corner of the globe."

He added "we cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way."