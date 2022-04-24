  • HOMEPAGE
    UN chief to travel Monday to Turkiye

    24.04.2022 [11:46]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Ankara on April 25, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "The Secretary-General will visit Ankara, Turkiye, where, on 25 April, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the Office of the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said Saturday in a statement.

    The office announced Friday that Guterres will visit Moscow on April 26 and Kyiv on April 28.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UN chief to travel Monday to Turkiye
