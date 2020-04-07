UN secretary-general hails health care workers around globe for tireless commitment VIDEO

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has delivered a message on the World Health Day.

He said: “The World Health Day this year comes at a very difficult time for all of us. My message today is to our health‑care workers — the nurses, midwives, technicians, paramedics, pharmacists, doctors, drivers, cleaners, administrators and many others — who work, day and night to keep us safe.

Today, we are more deeply grateful than ever to all of you, as you work, around the clock, putting yourselves at risk, to fight the ravages of this pandemic. 2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and I want to recognize their specific expertise and commitment.

We have all had reason to give thanks for the care and professionalism of nurses and midwives. I know I do. Nurses shoulder some of the biggest health‑care burdens. They perform difficult work and endure long hours, while risking injury, infection and the mental health burden that accompanies such traumatic work. They often provide comfort at the end of life.

Midwives provide comfort at the beginning of life. During a pandemic, their work is even more challenging, as you bring our newborns safely into this world.

To the nurses and midwives of the world: thank you for your work.

In these traumatic times, I say to all health care workers: We stand with you and we count on you. You make us proud; you inspire us. We are indebted to you. Thank you for the difference you are making, every day and everywhere.”