    U.S. Department of State: In 2017, Azerbaijan was a strong counterterrorism partner to the United States

    20.09.2018 [16:02]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    “In 2017, Azerbaijan was a strong counterterrorism partner to the United States,” the Country Report on Terrorism 2017 published by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and Countering Violent Extremism said.

    “Azerbaijan’s government actively worked to detect and defeat terrorist efforts to move people, money, and materials across its land and maritime borders and within the South Caucasus.”

    The report also commended Azerbaijani law enforcement and security services for conducting operations to disrupt and prevent terror attacks, arrest and prosecute suspected terrorists.

    “Azerbaijan also continued supporting North Atlantic Treaty Organization counterterrorism initiatives as one of the Alliance’s Partnership for Peace countries. Azerbaijan continued efforts to improve Afghan security and stability by co-chairing the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process; as its co-Chair, Azerbaijan hosted senior officials’ meetings and a Ministerial Conference,” according to the report.

