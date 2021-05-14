U.S. Department of State urges Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint
14.05.2021 [13:46]
Washington, May 14, AZERTAC
The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint in deescalating the increased tensions.
“We are closely following reports of increased tensions along a non-demarcated portion of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” Ned Price said in his Twitter account.
“We understand communication between the parties is ongoing and urge restraint in de-escalating the situation peacefully,” he added.
AZERTAC Washington Bureau
