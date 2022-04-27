US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State updated on current regional situation

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Caucasus, Regional Conflicts and Southern Europe Erika Olson.

The meeting was also attended by US State Department's Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer.

The US official thanked the Azerbaijani side for the hospitality shown regarding the US ambassadors’ regional meeting in Baku.

The sides exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations, as well as the current situation in the region, and steps taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

FM Bayramov highlighted the steps taken in the post-conflict phase to normalize relations between the two countries, including the development of a future peace agreement, delimitation of the border, the opening of all communication lines in the region and confidence-building measures. The importance of implementing the agreements reached between the parties to ensure sustainable peace and security in the region, as well as Azerbaijan's readiness to move forward in all these areas were emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the situation in Ukraine and other regional issues of mutual interest.