U.S. Embassy announces 2020-2022 GIPA master’s degree program in journalism

Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

The U.S. Embassy has announced that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijani citizens for a master’s degree program in journalism and media management offered by the Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management and taught by instructors from the United States, European Union member states, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State. The overall goal of the program is to strengthen the media in the emerging democratic societies of the Caucasus.

Five Azerbaijani students will be selected for the program, which will be offered in four semesters from September 2020 to June 2022. The students will study in Georgia from September 2020-December 2021. The students will work on their diploma portfolio in Azerbaijan on January 2022-June 2022 and return to Georgia for the defense of a thesis/final project in July 2022. While resident at GIPA, students will have access to computer, audio and video equipment, the Internet, and a journalism library. The program will produce multimedia stories for the student media web page and air reports to Radio GIPA FM.

The program curriculum provides a hands-on, experiential approach to learning the latest techniques of fact-based, professional reporting and writing in both print and broadcast media. Management techniques and key knowledge fields, such as economics and the judiciary, are also stressed.

Strong English language skills, as demonstrated at an oral interview, are required.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku provides tuition support and financial assistance for the duration of studies in Georgia to students who demonstrate financial need.

Entrance procedures are English language testing, and an interview (in English-language) with an Azerbaijani-American admissions committee in Baku. Deadline for application is July 27, 2020.

For more information and for submitting applications, contact: Mehdi Huseynguliyev, recruitment coordinator, at [email protected], [email protected]