    US Embassy thanks Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting American flag onto its iconic structure

    14.04.2020 [14:49]

    Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

    “Our warm thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting the American flag onto its iconic structure,” the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

    “This gesture - a vivid display of solidarity with the United States during this challenging time - demonstrates the warm friendship that exists between the Azerbaijani and American people. Together, we will defeat the Covid-19 global pandemic,” the Embassy added.

