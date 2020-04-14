US Embassy thanks Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting American flag onto its iconic structure
14.04.2020 [14:49]
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
“Our warm thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting the American flag onto its iconic structure,” the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said.
“This gesture - a vivid display of solidarity with the United States during this challenging time - demonstrates the warm friendship that exists between the Azerbaijani and American people. Together, we will defeat the Covid-19 global pandemic,” the Embassy added.
