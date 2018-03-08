U.S. European Command holds seminar in Baku

Baku, March 8, AZERTAC

According to the plan of Azerbaijan-US bilateral cooperation, the experts of the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) held a seminar in Baku on the topic "Maintenance in the Land Forces and organization of work of the repair units", Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

“Various briefings were presented during the seminar held with the participation of servicemen of various branches of troops,” the ministry added.