    U.S. European Command holds seminar in Baku

    08.03.2018 [14:39]

    Baku, March 8, AZERTAC

    According to the plan of Azerbaijan-US bilateral cooperation, the experts of the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) held a seminar in Baku on the topic "Maintenance in the Land Forces and organization of work of the repair units", Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

    “Various briefings were presented during the seminar held with the participation of servicemen of various branches of troops,” the ministry added.

