US President Biden accepts Bennett invitation to visit Israel
27.04.2022 [11:57]
Baku, April 27, AZERTAC
United States President Joe Biden will visit Israel following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to Al Jazeera.
While both governments confirmed on Sunday that Biden had accepted the invitation to visit Israel in the coming months, neither side gave a date for the expected trip.
