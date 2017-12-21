US ambassador attends CEO Lunch Baku

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

Caspian American Club and Caspian European Club held the 9th CEO Lunch Baku dedicated to Azerbaijan-USA relations.

Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta attended CEO Lunch Baku as an honorary guest. Addressing the forum, Robert Cekuta noted the progress Azerbaijan and the United States have made in bilateral relations, while stressing the need for further cooperation on the rule of law and other issues necessary for maintaining a positive investment and business climate.

First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the US Embassy for its support and attention to the activity of the Caspian American Club. “In a few days we will be celebrating the jubilee of the creation of the Caspian American Club.

It is noteworthy that this CEO Lunch, dedicated to Azerbaijan-US relations, is being held in the anniversary year of the creation of the Club. Since the creation of the Caspian American Club we have received a large number of letters and one of the first ones was from Robert Cekuta, who wished us success in the further implementation of the project,” Telman Aliyev noted. He added that members of the board of the Caspian American Club are elected for a two year period, and all the member companies of the Caspian European Club automatically become members of the Caspian American Club.

Telman Aliyev also thanked the US Embassy for its official support of the Caspian American Forum which will take place in June 2018.

Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Mustafa Abbasbeyli also welcomed all the guests and invited them to attend the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi which would be held on April 12, 2018 with the support of the governments of Georgia and the Azerbaijan Republic. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and all members of the Georgian Government representing economic issues are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Forum. The Georgian Company Caspian Energy Georgia is the organizer of the forum.

According to him, CEO Lunch events are held twice a month, every third Wednesday of the month in Baku and every last Friday of the month in Tbilisi.

Since its very establishment, the Caspian European Club has promoted the attraction of oil industry revenues to the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operates in 70 countries around the world and is active in supporting dialogue between government agencies and the private sector.

Addressing the event were also other newly elected members of the board of the Club. Each member of the board spoke about the activity of their committee and about their further plans.

At the end of the event Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta was presented the first honorary membership certificate of the Caspian American Club.

Certificates were also given to companies which joined or extended their membership in the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

The CEO Lunch is one of the key tools for establishing a dialogue between the public and private sectors of the countries across the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, as well as for creating additional opportunities to communicate and establish new business contacts in an informal setting.

Problems facing entrepreneurs are discussed during CEO Lunch Baku. Issues concerning business doing in different regions of the country, as well as proposals on expansion of cooperation in different sectors of economy are touched upon.