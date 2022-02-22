US author Faren Miller dies at 71

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Author and longtime Locus staffer and reviewer Faren Miller, 71, died February 15, 2022 after being hospitalized with serious respiratory problems.

Born September 3, 1950 in San Jose CA, Miller began working at Locus in 1981, where she was the first full-time employee. She remained on the staff until 2000, when she moved to Prescott AZ with partner Kerry Hanscom, whom she later married.

She continued as a regular Locus review columnist until stepping down in 2018. She was the author of one novel, The Illusionists (1991), and was working on another prior to her death.