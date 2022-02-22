  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    US author Faren Miller dies at 71

    22.02.2022 [14:25]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Author and longtime Locus staffer and reviewer Faren Miller, 71, died February 15, 2022 after being hospitalized with serious respiratory problems.

    Born September 3, 1950 in San Jose CA, Miller began working at Locus in 1981, where she was the first full-time employee. She remained on the staff until 2000, when she moved to Prescott AZ with partner Kerry Hanscom, whom she later married.

    She continued as a regular Locus review columnist until stepping down in 2018. She was the author of one novel, The Illusionists (1991), and was working on another prior to her death.

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :US author Faren Miller dies at 71
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [16:34]
    “Azerbaijani carpets – a new look” exhibition opened as part of Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow
    21.02.2022 [20:08]
    French news portal shares article about Khojaly genocide
    21.02.2022 [19:12]
    Five-year-old British girl becomes world's youngest author after having her first book published
    21.02.2022 [17:11]
    Danish author Naja Marie Aidt wins Swedish Academy Nordic Prize
    US author Faren Miller dies at 71