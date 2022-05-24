  • HOMEPAGE
    US chain of coffeehouses Starbucks leaves Russia

    24.05.2022 [18:29]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    American multinational chain of coffeehouses Starbucks has decided to leave the Russian market, according to TASS.

    "Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market. We will continue to support the nearly 2,000 green apron partners in Russia, including pay for six months and assistance for partners to transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks," the press release says.

    On March 8, the company announced that it had suspended all business

