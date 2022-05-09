US first lady Jill Biden pays unannounced visit to Ukraine

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

The US first lady on Sunday made a surprise visit to Ukraine on the occasion of Mother's Day, according to Anadolu Agency.

In an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, Jill Biden met Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at a school now being used as temporary housing for displaced Ukrainians in the city of Uzhhorod.

Biden wrote earlier on Twitter that she wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children on Mother's Day.

"Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes – forcing them to leave behind their loved ones," she wrote.