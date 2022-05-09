  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    US first lady Jill Biden pays unannounced visit to Ukraine

    09.05.2022 [16:19]

    Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

    The US first lady on Sunday made a surprise visit to Ukraine on the occasion of Mother's Day, according to Anadolu Agency.

    In an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, Jill Biden met Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at a school now being used as temporary housing for displaced Ukrainians in the city of Uzhhorod.

    Biden wrote earlier on Twitter that she wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children on Mother's Day.

    "Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes – forcing them to leave behind their loved ones," she wrote.

    AZERTAG.AZ :US first lady Jill Biden pays unannounced visit to Ukraine
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.05.2022 [15:19]
    Early voting in Australia election under way
    09.05.2022 [12:31]
    Strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan
    09.05.2022 [11:47]
    Шестой пакет санкций Евросоюза по-прежнему заблокирован
    08.05.2022 [19:18]
    Gucci stores to accept cryptocurrencies in US
    US first lady Jill Biden pays unannounced visit to Ukraine