US imposes sanctions on Iranian FM Zarif

Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

The United States has imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on its website, according to Al Jazeera.

The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it was imposing sanctions on Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran's Supreme Leader, and is the regime's primary spokesperson around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Zarif brushed off the sanctions on Twitter, saying the US move indicates Washington sees him as a "threat".

"It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interest outside of Iran," he said.