    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    US imposes sanctions on Iranian FM Zarif

    01.08.2019 [09:26]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    The United States has imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on its website, according to Al Jazeera.

    The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it was imposing sanctions on Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    "Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran's Supreme Leader, and is the regime's primary spokesperson around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

    Zarif brushed off the sanctions on Twitter, saying the US move indicates Washington sees him as a "threat".

    "It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interest outside of Iran," he said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :US imposes sanctions on Iranian FM Zarif
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.07.2019 [18:36]
    Belgian passport grants access to 183 countries, putting Belgium in 6th place
    31.07.2019 [16:45]
    Second batch of S-400 supplies to Turkey may begin in 2020 — defense official
    31.07.2019 [09:52]
    4 killed, 28 injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta
    30.07.2019 [15:53]
    UN Secretary General: Some 72 per cent of detected victims of trafficking in persons are women and girls
    US imposes sanctions on Iranian FM Zarif